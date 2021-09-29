wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Live Podcast & More Set For Chris Jericho Cruise
Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea will feature live podcasts with Kurt Angle and more when it sets sail next month. Sixthman festivals officially announced on Wednesday (per Fightful that Jericho will be hosting three podcasts on the cruise, one of which will feature the WWE Hall of Famer.
In addition to that one, Jericho will be hosting a podcast on the evolution of women’s wrestling with Jazz, Madusa, and Britt Baker. The third podcast will have Bully Ray and Jericho as hosts, talking with Michael and Robert Sweet of Christian metal band Stryper.
Also announced was a live Art of Wrestling podcast from Colt Cabana and a live acoustic performance from Marko Stunt:
The OG fans of Chris Jericho know that he’s not just a world champion pro wrestler. . .or just the lead singer of Fozzy. . . OR just a NY Times bestelling author. He’s also the host of his own outrageous and entertaining weekly podcast, Talk Is Jericho. We’re excited to bring his podcast aboard for unique, live recording sessions with these special guests!
We’re excited to announce the addition of three more unique and exclusive experiences aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea!
Marko Stunt, who calls himself “Mr. Fun Size,” has created his own identity as a spectacularly tenacious and malleable wrestler for AEW, but his talents exceed beyond the wrestling ring!
For those lucky enough to witness the awesomeness last year on Part Deux, Marko stole the show while singing “Sunglasses at Night” during one of Fozzy’s killer sets on board. We’re beyond stoked to give Marko the full stage this year for Triple Whammy to make his debut with one special acoustic that you could witness!
The Art of Wrestling podcast with Colt Cabana:
The legendary wrestling podcast returns LIVE to the Rager at Sea! Join Colt as he invites up multiple surprise guest wrestling personalities in what can be described as the closest thing to a pro wrestling late night talk show.
