Kurt Angle Live Podcast & More Set For Chris Jericho Cruise

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea will feature live podcasts with Kurt Angle and more when it sets sail next month. Sixthman festivals officially announced on Wednesday (per Fightful that Jericho will be hosting three podcasts on the cruise, one of which will feature the WWE Hall of Famer.

In addition to that one, Jericho will be hosting a podcast on the evolution of women’s wrestling with Jazz, Madusa, and Britt Baker. The third podcast will have Bully Ray and Jericho as hosts, talking with Michael and Robert Sweet of Christian metal band Stryper.

Also announced was a live Art of Wrestling podcast from Colt Cabana and a live acoustic performance from Marko Stunt: