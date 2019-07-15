Kurt Angle Looking Forward To Working With Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff

In a new Q&A on his Facebook page, Kurt Angle said that he’s looking forward to working with both Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff, who were hired as the executive directors of RAW and Smackdown, respectively. After retiring from in-ring competition, Angle moved into a producer role for WWE. Here are highlights:

On if he’s looking forward to working with Heyman and Bischoff: “Yes. They’re both very talented. It will help the company quite a bit.”

On if he keeps in touch with Stone Cold Steve Austin: “Yes we do. I love Austin like a brother. We had incredible chemistry. He’s one of the few I keep in touch with. He helped me so much in my early years.”

On what he wishes he could have done in wrestling that he didn’t: “I pretty much did what I set out to do and I’m very content with my career. I wish I would have spent a few more years in WWE back in 2006 when I left, but it’s in the past now. I’m ok with my career.”

On if there was ever a match he thought he wouldn’t be able to finish: “I got a concussion in 2000 at Summerslam during my triple threat match against Rock and HHH. It amazes me that I finished the match. I don’t remember anything though.”