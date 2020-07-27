wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Looks Back On His 1996 Olympic Win
In a post on Twitter yesterday, Kurt Angle spoke about winning the gold medal at the Olympics 24 years ago at the 1996 Summer Olympics.
He wrote: “24 years ago, I represented my country in the 1996 Olympics. I proudly won a gold medal. It would forever change my life. I was so proud to be American. With the necessary changes this country needs today, and there are many… I’m still proud to be an American. #wecanchange #USA”
