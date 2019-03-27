WWE News: Kurt Angle Reacts to His Match With AJ Styles, Triple H Congratulates Hart Foundation On Hall of Fame Induction

– Kurt Angle appeared in a new video after Smackdown reacting to his match with AJ Styles and his final week coming up as an in-ring competitor. You can see the video below.

“Well, it felt great to be back, it’s been a long time,” Angle said (per Wrestling Inc). “A little disappointed that I didn’t have my full match with AJ Styles due to Randy Orton but you know, I’ll take it. The fans came, they watched me one last time, and it felt great being out there. I just had fun.”

Asked whether the fact that he’s approaching his final week is starting to sink in, Angle said, “Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know if anyone’s quite ready for retirement or not, especially in this business. It’s tough, because this is what you did for twenty-something years and you know, I wrestled my whole life. Forty-five years. So, it’s just hard to walk away from it, but there comes a time where you know your body’s not going to be able to hold up the way it used to. And you have to look at your options and one option is, I want to stay healthy the rest of my life, and the best option for me right now is to sit back and take it easy, and not be a part of the show, but you know, maybe help out behind-the-scenes.”

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate the Hart Foundation on their WWE Hall of Fame induction: