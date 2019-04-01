Kurt Angle’s Match No Longer Advertised For Raw

– It appears Kurt Angle may not have a match tonight on Raw after all. WWE.com’s Raw preview, which previously had Angle’s announced match with Rey Mysterio listed, no longer does. The full preview for tonight’s show now lists:

* Stephanie McMahon to make an announcement regarding the WrestleMania main event tonight

* Can WrestleMania’s main-event Superstars coexist against The Riott Squad?

* Batista returns to Raw

* Beth Phoenix returns to action in an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

* Brock Lesnar comes to Raw to extinguish Seth Rollins’ fire

* Can Aleister Black & Ricochet convert their recent success into a Raw Tag Team Championship reign?

* Are The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection facing impossible odds at WrestleMania?

* Will Roman Reigns attain retribution against Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania?

Angle is still advertised for his match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania. The last time Angle’s Raw match appears to have been referenced was on the WWE UK account late last night, as you can see below. WWE’s Twitter account has not mentioned it today, nor has Angle’s. The bout would have been (or would be, if it is still happening) his last on the red brand show.