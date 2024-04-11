Kurt Angle Was Angry At Becoming A Meme At First, Now Enjoys It

Kurt Angle became a meme earlier this year after he shared a Tiktok video in which he stared blankly at the camera when he thought it finished recording. In an interview with Wrestling Life (via Fightful), Angle said that he didn’t like the meme at first but has since come around on it.

He said: “I was pissed at first. I was like, ‘Why are they making fun of me?’ Paul Bromwell, my co-host on the Kurt Angle show, was like, ‘Kurt they’re not making fun of it. This is actually a good thing.’ I was like, ‘it seems like everyone is making fun of me.’ ‘No, the look on your face was funny and they’re using it for memes.’ ‘Well, I might as well sell photos.’ I started doing it and thank you everyone who bought a meme photo because I made a substantial amount of money doing it. It was worth being the meme of the year. I guess I won an award for meme of the year already. It gave me good exposure. There people who don’t even know who I am that know who I am now because of it. I trended worldwide. I’m getting people ordering the photo from all different parts of the world. It’s crazy. This meme photo took on a life of its own and I tried to capitalize on it. I did, thank God. I think anybody would have done the same. I had fun with it.“