Kurt Angle and Mick Foley Attack Blue Pain at GCW Dream On

Kurt Angle and Mick Foley were interrupted by a somewhat familiar face at GCW Dream On earlier today in New Jersey. The event, which took place at the American Dream Mall, featured the two WWE Hall of Famers kicking off the event. They were interrupted by Blue Pain, formerly Blue Kane, who tried to chokeslam Angle. Foley responded with Mr. Socko, leading to Angle getting the ankle lock on the Kane variant.

Kurt Angle and Mick Foley kick off Dream On!!#GCWDream pic.twitter.com/iTsIXyMemK — For Exposure (@ForExposurePod) November 23, 2024