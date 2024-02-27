Kurt Angle Appearing At Minor League Baseball Game In July

Kurt Angle is set to make an appearance at a minor league baseball game this summer. The Fightin’ Phillies of Reading, Pennsylvania announced on Monday that Angle will appear at the team’s game against the Somerset Patriots’ game on July 5th.

The full announcement reads:

Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Coming to Baseballtown July 5

Night to Feature Bobblehead and Autographs from Olympic Gold Medalist

Reading, PA – Olympic Gold Medalist and Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will appear at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, July 5 to celebrate Wrestling Night. The Fightin Phils will host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees), with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.

Angle, a Pennsylvania native is from Mount Lebanon, and wrestled collegiately at Clarion University. He won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympics. Angle is currently with the WWE on a Legends Contract. He’s also known for his tenure in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Fans can purchase a VIP Package HERE for $90 for a Blue Box Seat and $87 for a Green Box Seat. The VIP Package includes a Kurt Angle bobblehead, exclusive VIP session with Angle from 5-6 p.m. and a blue or green box seat for that evening. Fans wishing to purchase just the Olympic Gold Medalist Bobblehead and game tickets can do so HERE for $45 for a Blue Box Seat and $42 for a Green Box Seat. A general autograph session for all fans will start at 7 p.m. The appearance and bobblehead are presented by Pepsi.

The matchup will also conclude with postgame fireworks, thanks to Countryside Fuel.

While individual game tickets go on sale at a later date, fans can purchase a General Admission 10 Pack, which includes 10 General Admission tickets to be used at any game, as well as two FREE Opening Night Tickets; all for just $70. Fans can also purchase a Mini Plan or Flex Bank for the 2024 season. Mini Plans start with as few as four games, and flex banks as little as 12 tickets. Both full and half-season ticket plans are on sale now as well. More