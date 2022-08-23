wrestling / News
Kurt Angle & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s WWE Raw will have another Hall of Fame presence as Kurt Angle appears on the show. WWE announced the following lineup for next week’s episode, which airs Monday on USA Network:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals Match: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. TBA
* Seth Rollins and Riddle confrontation
* Kurt Angle appears
WWE Hall of Famer @RealKurtAngle returns home to Pittsburgh next Monday on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/vJ8WplOXB6
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2022
#IYOSKY and @ImKingKota are heading to the FINALS!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/a6yTNK1gfx
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2022