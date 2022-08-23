wrestling / News

Kurt Angle & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 8-29-22 Image Credit: WWE

Next week’s WWE Raw will have another Hall of Fame presence as Kurt Angle appears on the show. WWE announced the following lineup for next week’s episode, which airs Monday on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals Match: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. TBA
* Seth Rollins and Riddle confrontation
* Kurt Angle appears

