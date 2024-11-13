Kurt Angle Says Movies About His Life Are In the Works

Kurt Angle says that two movies about his life are in the works. The WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist recently spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and revealed that a two-part biopic on him is in the works from directors Eshom and Ian Nelms (Fatman, Small Town Crime, Red Right Hand). Angle noted that the first film will follow his Olympic accomplishments, while the second will look at his pro wrestling career. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On the films being in the works: “Actually, I don’t know if you know this, but I have a movie about my life story coming out. John (ber) is helping me out with it a little bit. He got me the directors, Ian and Eshom Nelms. These directors are incredibly talented, they were actually amateur wrestlers, so they understand my sport. They directed movies like Fatman starring Mel Gibson and ‘Red Right Hand’ starring Orlando Bloom. They’ve done a lot of incredible films. My movie is going to be about a kid from the streets of Pittsburgh that overcomes adversities, including a broken neck, and ends up winning an Olympic gold medal. It’s only about my Olympic history, it’s my Olympic story. It’s gonna have a Rocky-type of feel to it with a touch of The Fighter and Iron Claw.

“My directors are so talented, so for the first time, I’m gonna be on the opposite side of the camera and I’m gonna be watching these guys do their magic. I can’t wait to bring this to the world, I think it’s going to be a great story. The idea is to have two different movies, which is kind of ironic. The first one’s about my Olympic story and the second one’s about my professional wrestling career. We’re going the first one first, seeing how that pans out, and then we’re gonna do the other one. There was just too much content to put both of them together, so we decided to separate the two and do the first movie first, and the second movie second in the future.”

On the status of the films: “We have the script almost written, next are the investors which we should get fairly easily. Then, we’re gonna do the cast. We’ll probably start picking a cast in the next two or three months. I’m really excited about that, I have a few people in mind. I’m not gonna to tell you who, I’m not going to ruin the surprise yet, but we have a lot of people that we want to cast for my family members and also myself. There are going to be a lot of big names that we’re going for, so, it should be really cool.”