– During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed working one more WrestleMania match, and he named AJ Styles or Ricochet as potential opponents. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Oh, man. Well, I’m not that stupid. So I’m going to make sure it’s a young guy because I’m a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him. One of the bigger guys, Braun Strowman. I would love to wrestle Braun [Strowman]. He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He’s not as athletic as Brock, he’s pretty close. But those guys I think would carry me pretty well through that match.”