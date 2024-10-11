wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Says There’s Not Much Difference Between Vince McMahon and Mr. McMahon
In an interview with WFAN (via Fightful), Kurt Angle spoke about the difference between Vince McMahon and the Mr. McMahon character and he says there isn’t one.
He said: “There’s not much of a difference. Vince is Vince. He’s always showed his true colors, all the time. I took a quick liking to Vince. I liked him, and he became somewhat of a father figure for me. The thing is, what blows my mind, I always spent so much time with him, but I never saw him do any of the things he’s accused of. I spent a lot of time with him. I was on his private jet with him. I was in the meetings with him. We were working together all day long and we would stay at the same hotel. I spent a super amount of time with Vince and I never saw him do anything like that. For me, I was just as surprised as any other fan. He was on his phone quite a bit. I know he sent a lot of text messages and stuff. I understand that and understand why I missed that. I know a lot of communication with people was by text. He was always on his phone. I didn’t know what it was for.“
