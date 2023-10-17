Kurt Angle On WWE Loading Up NXT Against Dynamite: ‘WWE Is Ruthless’

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the recent rating wars between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. You can check out some highlights below:

On NXT and AEW going head to head: “Oh, I think the WWE is ruthless. I guess they heard about Edge going to be on AEW, and they loaded up on NXT. It’s a great idea. I mean, you know, but they are ruthless, man. They want to get ratings and they don’t want anybody to beat them. That’s for sure… Oh, this is great. This is great for the fans. You know, having this kind of television pulling out all these superstars going up against each other. This is what the fans want. It’s what the fans need.”

On whether he wishes TNA could’ve competed with WWE like AEW is doing now: “Well, we did, we actually did. We tried. We tried every every — you know, we tried so hard. I mean, there was one point where I believe Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Scott Steiner, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, myself, Sting, we were all in TNA and we were doing pretty good ratings at that particular time. We were doing like 2.1 million on Spike, but we still weren’t able to compete with WWE, and I just think it’s because of money. I just don’t think that TNA had enough money to compete with them.”

