Kurt Angle On His Advice For Gable Steveson, Sting Wrestling In AEW

Kurt Angle recently weighed on what advice he’d give the WWE-bound Gable Steveson, Sting’s in-ring work in AEW and more. Angle spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:

On Steveson’s amateur accolades: “To be in the very best in the entire world at his age at only 21, it’s very rare. And Gable proved he is the best in the world … The way he’s able to shuffle and turn his matches into a dogfight, and then come out on top, he’s really good at that. He’s such an incredible athlete for his size. Watch his balance; it’s amazing. He has a good knack for knowing where his body and his hips are. The kid is so mature, from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint. And he brought a positive light on the sport of amateur wrestling. To me, that is incredible. Now he has the chance to make a big splash in WWE.”

On what Steveson should do in order to succeed in WWE: “He’ll need to make sure he’s well prepared and learns all the techniques, which I think he will do very quickly, but the hardest part is the character perspective. I would tell him to practice daily, look in a mirror and work on those promo skills. He needs to show he has a lot of fire and personality. That’s where a lot of former amateur wrestlers have failed in professional wrestling. They didn’t have the personality.”

On Sting’s work in AEW: “He’s one of the greatest ever. He’s also frickin’ crazy. I don’t know what he’s doing or why he’s trying to prove himself all over again. Sting doesn’t have to do those crazy spots. He’s still proving he can do what he does. I’m glad he’s O.K. I love the guy.”