wrestling / News

Kurt Angle on Broken Skull Sessions to Debut on Sept. 27

September 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kurt Angle Steve Austin

As previously reported, a new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions is set to debut on the WWE Network this month featuring special guest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. WWE Network News reports that the episode will debut on the streaming service on Sunday, September 27.

The episode is expected to air following Clash of Champions 2020. However, it will likely be available in the On Demand section earlier in the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading