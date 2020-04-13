Kurt Angle On Coronavirus: ‘We Will Bounce Back’

With many people quarantining themselves due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and many businesses shutting down, Kurt Angle offered some words of encouragement on Twitter.

He wrote: “Many of us are struggling right now. We are unsure of our future, due to this pandemic. As of right now… this is the calm before the storm. Because we will bounce back, and will end up in a better place than we were before. Believe!!!! #Prayer #Faith #Hope #Positivity”