Kurt Angle On Gable Steveson’s WWE Prospects, Potentially Managing Him

July 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 Gable Steveson Image Credit: WWE

Kurt Angle is a fan of Gable Steveson and sees big potential in him of the company decides to give him a push. Angle spoke with NBC Sports Boston for a new interview and discussed the Olympic gold medalist, who is signed to the company but has yet to make his in-ring debut as of yet. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Steveson: “I think the reason is his size, he’s probably 170 pounds, you know, five foot eight. I think that bears a little bit on the reason why he’s not being pushed as much as he should be. But I think he’s an amazing talent, I think the WWE can do a lot with him. He’s very technical, he has a lot of charisma, he’s a very talented kid, and I think he would do extremely well if the company pushed him.”

On potentially managing Steveson: “[It’s] not out of the question … I wanted to manage Jason Jordan and Chad Gable back in the day, and it never occurred. It was brought up in meetings but it just never happened.”

