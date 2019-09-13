– Kurt Angle was back on Facebook this week doing his weekly Q&A. Highlights from the Q&A are below.

On Working With Top Superstars: “It was working with all of these guys like HHH, Rock, Austin, Taker, Jericho just to name a few. The McMahon-Helmsley storyline helped to elevate me to the main event level. It was fun to be relatively inexperienced and new, and each week was a learning experience for me. I literally had so much fun wrestling and doing promos and backstage interviews. I really got the opportunity to enhance my character. It wasn’t work, it was fun!”

On Being Blown Up By Steve Austin: “Obviously I was tired that day. I have always taken pride in exhausting my opponents. I never get tired, but in that one particular night in Fresno, Austin got me tired. Make no mistake, Austin was a machine. He was one of the most intense wrestlers I faced. So YES, I blew up…. once. Lol”

Favorite Rival: “I had a lot of rivals. Orton. Cena. Taker. Brock. Michaels. HHH. Rock. Austin. Jericho. Edge. Christian. Booker T. AJ (Tna). Joe (Tna). Sting (Tna). BUT….. Angle vs Benoit was incredible. I felt like I was wrestling myself. We had many classics. I tell aspiring wrestlers to watch Royal Rumble 2003 Angle vs Benoit for the WWE Championship. Upcomers could learn a lot watching that match. That’s how it always was with Benoit. We had incomparable chemistry.”

Post-Olympic Plans: “Actually WWE was the first offer I got. In 1996 I refused the offer. I honestly didn’t know what I wanted to do after the Olympics. I got a gig as a sportscaster, but it wasn’t for me, so I thought about being an Olympic Coach. Instead I called WWE in late 1998 and asked if I could try out. They said yes and the rest is history.”

Facing Chuck Norris: “Me. Lol. But, I Love Chuck Norris, so I would do the job for him.”