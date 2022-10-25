Kurt Angle On His Negotiations With AEW After Leaving WWE, How Much He Asked For

Kurt Angle had discussions with AEW after he retired from WWE in 2019, and he recently talked about what the talks entailed. Angle talked about the discussions on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show on Ad-Free Shows, and you can see some highlights below (Wrestling Inc):

On a possible in-ring return: “Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be a substantial amount of money.”

On what his negotiations with AEW were at the time: “Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. That was like 4 years ago, and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.'”