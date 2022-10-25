wrestling / News
Kurt Angle On His Negotiations With AEW After Leaving WWE, How Much He Asked For
October 24, 2022 | Posted by
Kurt Angle had discussions with AEW after he retired from WWE in 2019, and he recently talked about what the talks entailed. Angle talked about the discussions on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show on Ad-Free Shows, and you can see some highlights below (Wrestling Inc):
On a possible in-ring return: “Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be a substantial amount of money.”
On what his negotiations with AEW were at the time: “Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. That was like 4 years ago, and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.'”
