Kurt Angle Looks Back On His Painkiller Addiction, Recalls Passing Out Before Brock Lesnar Match

Kurt Angle has been open about his addiction to painkillers during his career, and he recently talked in depth about it on the Joe Rogan Experience. Angle appeared on the show and discussed his addiction issues in WWE and TNA, being sober for 12 years and more.

On his introduction to painkillers: “After I broke my neck the second, the first time in WWE, I was introduced to painkillers. When I started taking them, I really liked it. It masked the pain, I couldn’t feel the pain. It kind of gave me an energetic feel. It didn’t make me feel nauseous like it does a lot of people. I was taking one every four to six hours like I was told, but after a while, you build a tolerance and one doesn’t work anymore.”

On passing out the night before his Iron Man match with Brock Lesnar: “It kept me from going through withdrawals, but there were times where I passed out. The company knew, some of my friends knew. I’ll give you an example. There was one point in my career where my brother called me. I was at a house show for WWE. It was the night before the biggest match of my career with Brock Lesnar. An Iron Man match on ‘SmackDown.’ My brother calls me and says, ‘Hey, your sister just died of a heroin overdose.’ And it crushed me… So, here I am in a hotel room. I looked at my pills, I said, ‘F*** it.’ I took 20 of them and put them in my mouth, chewed them up, and swallowed them. I didn’t wake up til five o’clock in the afternoon the next day, and I had the biggest match of my career that night.

“We had to be there at one but I didn’t get there til 5:30. I ended up doing it. WWE was trying to call me the whole time. ‘You can go home, plan the funeral for your sister, you don’t have to do this match.’ But I kept thinking, ‘I know my sister would want me to do it.’ I knew I wouldn’t have to feel the pain of losing my sister, at least for that hour. So I went ahead and did it and it was actually one of my best performances of my career, which is kind of crazy. The painkillers are the one thing I do regret. I wish I was never introduced to them.”

On leaving WWE over his addiction and having DUIs in TNA: “I left WWE because they wanted me to go to rehab and I didn’t want to go. So I ended up going to another company called Impact Wrestling. I got my painkiller problem under control there because I found a doctor that got me on MS Contin. They’re two morphine pills. They’re very tiny, but they’ll keep you from going through withdrawal. So I would take one at morning, one at night, no more painkillers. They were painkillers because they were morphine, but they were high-dose. It was just two of them I had to take.

“Well, I started having anxiety about breaking my neck over and over again, so they put me on Xanax. Now I’m taking Xanax, and I switched to TNA Impact Wrestling and everybody drank there. So I started drinking alcohol. So I’m mixing, having these cocktails, and I’m so out of control that I’m driving from town to town drinking a 12-pack of beer. I got four DUIs in five years. I lost my reputation, everything I worked for. I was at the lowest point in my life.”

On doctor shopping for his addiction: “I had 12 doctors that I was calling. I had 12 different pharmacies because you can’t go to the same pharmacy twice in one month. Then I had a Mexican contact where I got them illegally. So I was getting about 2,700 pills a month. That’s all you think about is, ‘How are you gonna get your drug the next time?’ So I had this calendar and every day it tells me which doctor to contact. So I have all these things set up so I can get what I need. It takes over your life.”

On how he’s doing since his double knee replacement last year: “Really good. My doctor’s really progressive. He got me out of bed the day of surgery, had me walking around. It was ridiculous. [laughs] I left the hospital without using anything. I walked out of the hospital the next day.”