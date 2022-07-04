Kurt Angle Weighs In On Summerslam Main Event, Says Roman Reigns Needs New Opponents

Roman Reigns will once again battle Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam, and Kurt Angle thinks that WWE needs new opponents for the Head of the Table. Angle discussed the Summerslam main event of Reigns vs. Lesnar and more during his conversation with NBC Sports, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the Summerslam main event being Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: “I think that has a lot to do with the other promotion starting to get some momentum behind them — AEW. You know, WWE lost a lot of talent to them. They’re looking at their NXT guys and they’re going to start making those guys pretty soon. I think that they do have a habit of going back to the older guys like Brock Lesnar.”

On Roman Reigns needing new opponents: “Roman Reigns, he needs to wrestle some new talent, some NXT guys, upcoming talent that are very talented, that can match his skill… I have nothing against Brock Lesnar coming back and wrestling Roman Reigns again but it’s already been done, and you don’t want to keep doing that over and over again. You have to make new talent.”