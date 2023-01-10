wrestling / News
Kurt Angle on Switching to Skim Milk After His Knee Surgeries
January 10, 2023
– While speaking to The A 2 the K Wrestling Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that milk is still his drink of choice. However, he’s been drinking skim milk since his knee surgeries. He stated (via Fightful), “Well, with my new knee replacements, I have to keep my weight down. So it’s now skim. It was whole milk, went to 2%, and now, it’s skim. I love milk. I drink it every day, and it’s my favorite drink.”
