wrestling / News

Kurt Angle on Switching to Skim Milk After His Knee Surgeries

January 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kurt Angle Gable Steveson WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– While speaking to The A 2 the K Wrestling Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that milk is still his drink of choice. However, he’s been drinking skim milk since his knee surgeries. He stated (via Fightful), “Well, with my new knee replacements, I have to keep my weight down. So it’s now skim. It was whole milk, went to 2%, and now, it’s skim. I love milk. I drink it every day, and it’s my favorite drink.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kurt Angle, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading