Kurt Angle On Tonight’s Raw Appearance: ‘I’m Ready For It’

Kurt Angle is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, and he’s excited to find out what he’s going to be doing. Angle is set to appear on tonight’s show, which takes place in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle discussed the appearance on the Kurt Angle Show, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On how the appearance came about: “I’m gonna be on Raw! I’m ready for it… It’s in Pittsburgh, PA. They knew Kurt Angle lived in Pittsburgh and they called me up and said ‘Do you want to be a guest on the show?’ I said ‘Of course I do.'”

On not yet knowing what he’ll be doing: “I will find out when I get there.”