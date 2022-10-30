– Duirng The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed seeing Jacob Fatu use the Moonsault in his match against Josh Alexander at the Ric Flair’s Last match event, along with Vince McMahon’s reaction when he started using the Moonsault himself in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s supposed to be the Lucha guys that do this and you’ve got a fricking 300-pound monster doing it. It ruins the whole psychology of wrestling, but not in a bad way, in a good way, because it’s so impressive that he’s so big that he can do that.”

Angle on when he first started using the Moonsault in WWE: “I got yelled at a couple of times when I first started doing the moonsault off the top rope. Vince [McMahon] was like, ‘Listen, you’re not a small guy, you’re a big guy,’ and I said, ‘Vince, but I can do it, that’s actually impressive.’ He said, ‘Yeah, you’re right, but don’t use it a lot, just every once in a while,’ and he was right.”