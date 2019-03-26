Kurt Angle Has Been Personally Asking for the Opponents on His Retirement Tour

– As previously reported, Kurt Angle is set to continue his retirement tour tonight on Smackdown Live, where he will face AJ Styles. Also, he will face Rey Mysterio on next week’s edition of Raw. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Angle has been “personally asking” for all the opponents he’s been facing for his retirement tour in the lead up to his scheduled farewell match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

A previous report from PWInsider noted a rumor that Angle himself was hoping for a higher profile match for the final WWE bout of his in-ring career. For the purpose of the TV angle, Kurt Angle himself was shown as the one who hand-picked Corbin as his last opponent.

As of now, Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin is still on for WrestleMania 35, though there was one online rumor that WWE might be reconsidering the matchup. The event is set for April 7 at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.