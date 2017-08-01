WWE News: Kurt Angle Posts Family Photo, More Info on Tonight’s 205 Live

– Kurt Angle posted the following family photo on Instagram, which included Jason Jordan…

My wife and kids! What a night in Pittsburgh. #itstrue #family #missingKyraAndKody #lovemyfamily A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

– Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari in a #1 contender’s match is set for tonight’s 205 Live. WWE.com also teased the continuation of the Gallagher vs. Kendrick feud…

Has The Brian Kendrick pushed Gentleman Jack Gallagher to his limit?

For weeks, The Brian Kendrick has been berating Gentleman Jack Gallagher and hurling verbal assaults to get inside the British Superstar’s head. The Man with a Plan has impersonated Gallagher, mercilessly beaten down an ambitious competitor hailing from Gallagher’s home of Manchester, UK – all because he believes that underneath the three-piece suit, umbrella and fancy mustache, Gallagher is just another run-of-the-mill competitor.

Kendrick believes his indignation with Gallagher is righteous and that his nemesis’ personality dishonors the hard-work and dedication of Superstars like Kendrick. However, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion may have finally pushed Gallagher over the edge – seemingly exactly what Kendrick wants.

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Kendrick transformed a picture of Gallagher into a clown, expressing his true feelings for the British gentleman. Rather than exchange words, Gallagher decided it was time for action and charged the ring. However, the sly Kendrick escaped through the crowd with a smile on his face, potentially executing his plan to perfection.

Will Gallagher once again confront Kendrick? What is The Man with a Plan’s end goal for Gentleman Jack?