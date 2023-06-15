Kurt Angle Praises Kenny Omega, Imagines What Kind of Match They’d Have

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about recent praise from AEW star Kenny Omega and what kind of match he thinks the two could have in a dream match scenario. You can check out some highlights below:

On recent praise from Omega: “For someone like Kenny Omega, the impact he has on wrestling today, how good he is. I mean, I think he’s one of the best today without a doubt. Amazing for him to say that about me. It’s a complete honor. I mean, I have kept my eyes on this kid for the last 10 years wrestling over [in] Japan, everywhere else but the WWE. And I’m surprised WWE never picked him up. I don’t even know if he wanted to go to WWE because I think if WWE really wanted him, he really wanted to go. We would have hired him, but for some reason he didn’t want to go there. But I respect his decision and I just think he’s the best today. It gives me goosebumps when I was reading that, the glance over. We’ll just call them five stars. Yeah, yeah, more five star matches than anyone today.”

On what kind of match they could have: “One thing we wouldn’t do, we’re not going to have a cage match, we’re not going to have a hardcore match. What we’re going to have is a technical wrestling match. I think Kenny and I can add value to that. That’s our forte, and that’s what we bring to the table. It would be like Bret Hart vs. Kurt Angle, I really believe that. Maybe a little different because Kenny’s a bit more of a high-flyer but for the most part, it would be almost the same.”

