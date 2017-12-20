Kurt Angle Praises Braun Strowman, Says Reigns Isn’t at His Peak Yet

– Kurt Angle recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness, here are the highlights…

On Braun Strowman: “I don’t like to compare myself to anybody, but he’s picking up quicker than anybody I know. He’s on his way, if he stays healthy, to be one of the best big men in the great history of the big men. That’s how much ability he’s displayed.”

On His Role on Raw: “It’s a big challenge for me. I never had to [promote] for anyone else but myself. Now it’s a different role. I actually enjoy it. You know Vince McMahon saw me as one of the best actors on the roster…that’s a huge compliment coming from [him]. It’s just about trying to make things look real.”

On Roman Reigns: “He’s not at his peak yet. I believe his peak’s [still] coming, and that’s how good he is.”