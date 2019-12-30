– Kurt Angle took to Facebook for his weekly Q&A. Highlights are below.

On Rusev/Lana/Lashley Storyline: “I wasn’t crazy about it at first, but Bobby, Rusev and Lana have made it interesting. Lana really stepped up. Her pouting, complaining, SCREAMING, and not making sense half the time has been very entertaining. Lana is in her element.”

On Working With Kevin Nash In TNA: “Kevin was very professional, he knew the biz very well, and he knew what drew money. Kevin was great to work with. I loved it. He knew I was the workhorse of the company. Kevin was very smart;)”

On Team Angle: “We were badasses. Shooters. The real deal. And we won all the world titles. We broke up far too early. Should have stayed Team Angle for a few years instead of 8-9 months.”

On Favorite Steve Austin Moment: “As great as our matches were and they were really great, I enjoyed the backstage segments with Stone Cold. He was funny and entertaining. It was special. That chemistry only comes around once in a lifetime.”