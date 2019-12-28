Kurt Angle Praises Smackdown Opener and Braun Strowman Dance Moves

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had high praise for the opening match on last night’s Smackdown on FOX on his Twitter account. The opening six-man tag team match featured The New Day and Braun Strowman beating Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Zami Zayn. Angle was also very complimentary of Braun Strowman’s dance moves.

Kurt Angle tweeted, “What a great 6 man tag match between @BraunStrowman #NewDay @SamiZayn @WWECesaro and @ShinsukeN… great story and well executed. The Detroit fans blew the roof off with the hot tag to Braun. And the dance afterwards? Priceless!”