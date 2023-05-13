Kurt Angle Remembers Being Pranked By Gerald Brisco About His Gold Medals

Kurt Angle made his Olympic gold medals a prominent part of his time in WWE, and he recently told the story of how Gerald Brisco pranked him through them. Angle was a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and recalled how Brisco ribbed him by making him wear the medals everywhere he went.

“Vince McMahon tells me ‘Listen, I want you to have as many gold medals as you can,” Angle said (per Wrestling Inc). “‘Go home and find all the gold medals you one when you were a kid, even the little ones! I want you to wear these when you’re at the arena. I want you to wear them all day long.'”

He noted that Brisco took Angle aside later, noting, “[Brisco] says ‘Hey, Vince wants you to wear those everywhere.’ I said ‘What do you mean [by] everywhere?’ He goes ‘Outside! When you go home, wear the medals! Stay in character! When you check in at the airport, have your gold medals on! When you go to a restaurant, have your gold medals on! He wants you to be in character all the time.'”

Angle says said he did that for about a week before Vince asked him about it and responded, “Jerry’s an asshole! You only have to wear them at the arena!”