Kurt Angle Promises Retaliation Against Brock Lesnar, Talks Possible Title Run

– Kurt Angle conducted a new Q&A on his Facebook page and discussed Brock Lesnar’s attack on him, John Cena’s whereabouts and more. Highlights are below:

On whether Brock Lesnar will face consequences for attacking him: “I’m a forgiving man, but I also pick my spots when I retaliate. I will eventually get him back. Or, I could just suspend him after he loses the title at [SummerSlam]. We will see. And he will lose the title. My money is on Roman [Reigns].”

On whether he has another run in him as WWE Champion: “I hope so. That’s up to the powers that be. I’m healthy right now. Ready to go if I get called on.”

On which current WWE star that he faced in TNA he would like to face off with again: “[Samoa] Joe, [Bobby] Roode, or AJ [Styles]. I’ve always felt that those three were the best of the best. I hope I get another crack at all of them!”

On when Finn Balor will get a championship: “Soon. I think the company wanted to see how durable he was. He’s ready now.”

On where John Cena is: “I don’t know. I think he had a couple of TV shows and movies he was working on. Don’t forget how consistent John was for 15 years. If he’s taking a break from WWE he deserves it.”

On which Hollywood star he’d like to see in WWE: “The Rock…LOL. No, my nephew Jon Bernthal. He’s an amazing actor and an incredible athlete. Would LOVE to bring him in.”