Kurt Angle on Why Drew McIntyre ‘Is the Breath of Fresh Air’ WWE Needs Right Now, How Vince McMahon Asked Him to Put Over McIntyre

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who discussed Drew McIntyre beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on Drew McIntyre: “We finally have somebody new in the main event, and that’s Drew McIntyre. He is the breath of fresh air for WWE. Now you don’t need to continuously keep going back to Roman, Cena, and Brock. Drew is the new guy, and he needs to excel this year.”

Angle on how he new McIntyre was special in TNA: “I know Drew didn’t do as well as he would have liked the first time he was in WWE, but I knew he was special when I saw him in TNA. He looked great then, but he still didn’t look the way he looks now–he worked his ass off, built his body up, and he looks fantastic. I knew if WWE got a hold of him, his career would take off.”

Angle on how Vince asked him to put over McIntyre: “Vince McMahon came to me and said, ‘We’ve got to make this kid. Just do what you have to do to make him. So I sat down with Drew and told him that he was going to use my ankle lock. You can’t ask for a more dominating win than using someone else’s finisher on them.”

Angle on Brock Lesnar: “Brock is the perfect wrestler. The guy has strength, power, explosion, quickness, agility, intelligence, and he’s very composed in the ring. Look at what he’s accomplished outside of WWE–he’s an NCAA champion, a UFC champion. And he puts asses in seats. People watch the shows because of Brock. Brock doesn’t get beat very often, but people want to see Brock get beat. The greatest thing in the world for the fans watching is to see Brock lose the title to somebody new, and that new person is Drew McIntyre.”