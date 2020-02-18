Kurt Angle Says His Quality of Life Today Sucks, Discusses Manipulating His Doctor To Clear Him Early

Kurt Angle recently appeared on a video with Carl Frampton and Chris Lloyd for JOE TKO and discussed if he would do his wrestling career all over again if he knew what he knew today. Angle said he “doesn’t know” and that his quality of life today “sucks.” Highlights are below.

On if he would do his career all over again knowing what he knows now: “I don’t know. I mean, I’m hurting pretty badly. My knees, my back, my neck. Sometimes I think about, would I go back, my quality of life right now sucks. So I do have a lot of suffering. I had a pain killer addiction that I overcame about six years ago. Stayed clean and struggling the way I have been, it’s very difficult.”

On if he was every pressured or forced to perform with injuries: “Nobody ever forced me to do anything. There were a lot of times, I had a great doctor that, he gave me, had three neck surgeries, and he was very easy to manipulate, so when I broke my neck and I had surgery, I would talk him into clearing me to go back early. At the time WWE didn’t have their Wellness Policy set, where they had their doctor clear you. We would go to our own doctor. And I was able to do that a couple of times where I shouldn’t have been back and I did. So I broke my neck four more times in WWE and it caused me to go into a downward spiral with pain killer addiction and almost ruined my life. So it was very difficult.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit JOE TKO with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.