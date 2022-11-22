Kurt Angle Says Randy Orton’s Back Injury Could Have Been Career-Ending

Randy Orton is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a back injury, and Kurt Angle says that the surgery could save Orton’s career. Orton has been away from WWE since July after he was written out and underwent surgery for his back, which he had been dealing with for some time and had become “progressively worse.” Speaking on his AdFreeShows podcast, Kurt Angle noted that the specific injury could have ended Orton’s career.

“Your back controls everything. You can’t do anything when your back is hurting,” Angle said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ll give you an example. Randy Orton just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn’t do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career. But that’s how much back problems can affect you as a pro wrestler.”

It was noted in late September that WWE was “concerned” about the severity of the injury. There is no word on how long Orton may be out of action.