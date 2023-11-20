Kurt Angle on His Reaction to Brock Lesnar’s Failed Shooting Star Press at Wrestlemania 19

In an interview with True Geordie (via Wrestling Inc), Kurt Angle revealed his reaction to seeing Brock Lesnar’s botched shooting star press at Wrestlemania 19. Brock ended up landing on his face when attempting the move, something he had done previously in OVW.

Angle said: “When he landed on his head I was like, ‘Oh s**t, he broke his neck too!’ I literally thought, you know, he was knocked out; he got a concussion, sprained his neck, he didn’t injure it too badly. But the way he landed, he could have been paralyzed. Thank God he has a 22-inch neck because that’s what protected him. It shows what a badass Brock Lesnar is. Because he literally could have just laid there and just, you know, we could have did a double count out and ended up with a draw. But Brock finished the match and that’s the kind of individual he is.“