Kurt Angle Reacts to Vince McMahon Taking Stunner From Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

– During the recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the infamous moment of Vince McMahon’s botched Stunner from Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Angle was backstage at the event and shared his thoughts on the moment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Angle on interacting with Austin after the match and Vince’s selling of the Stunner: “I gave him a hug and said good luck to him. I didn’t see him afterward. I’m sure he was a little pissed off about Vince and the way he took the Stunner. Yeah, it was crazy because Austin was chugging these beers and you could see his lips say ‘That motherf***er.’ Vince’s timing was just bad. You know, he didn’t know when the jump. He didn’t know where you’re gonna go down, up and down. He just thought you’re gonna go up and down and with Austin, he didn’t expect the boot to the gut, he thought he’s just gonna Stun him. So when Steve booted him, Vince went to his knees… Steve had to pick him back up and then he tried to get him and Vince backed up into the ropes, and he bounced off the ropes. It was like a disaster.”

On the visual still being an “awesome moment”: “Don’t get me wrong. It was an awesome moment. Regardless of what happened with Vince and how he took the stunner. It was an incredible moment. Every my wife went out to the arena, and it was effing crazy. Everybody was off their seats going nuts, screaming at the top of their lungs. I never heard a pop like this. I was backstage. My wife told me it was 10 times bigger out there.”