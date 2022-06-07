wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Recalls Busting Sting Open During Impact Wrestling Match
Kurt Angle looked back on a match with Sting in Impact Wrestling where he busted the Icon open due to a missed catch. Angle posted to Twitter reacting to a GIF of the moment, where Angle swung at Sting with a bat and it moved past Sting’s hand and hit him in the head.
Angle replied:
“The time I busted Stinger wide open! It wasn’t supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches.”
The time I busted @stinger wide open! It wasn’t supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches. #wrestlingbloopers pic.twitter.com/W27Bx63EGq
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 5, 2022
