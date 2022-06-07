Kurt Angle Recalls Busting Sting Open During Impact Wrestling Match

Kurt Angle looked back on a match with Sting in Impact Wrestling where he busted the Icon open due to a missed catch. Angle posted to Twitter reacting to a GIF of the moment, where Angle swung at Sting with a bat and it moved past Sting’s hand and hit him in the head.

Angle replied:

“The time I busted Stinger wide open! It wasn’t supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches.”