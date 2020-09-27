Kurt Angle Recalls Amateur Wrestling With Brock Lesnar in Broken Skull Sessions Clip

Kurt Angle is talking to Steve Austin tonight in the latest episode of Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and in a preview clip he recalls facing Brock Lesnar in an amateur wrestling match backstage. You can see the clip below, in which Angle talks about his impression of Lesnar when the latter first came into the company.

“Well, I had a lot of respect for Brock,” Angle began. “When he came in, you know, the boys were joking with him. Telling Brock, ‘Hey, you’re not an Olympic gold medalist, you’re just an NCAA Champion.’ You know, ‘How would you do against Kurt?’ And Brock said, ‘I would whip his a**.’ So, now the pressure’s on me. I gotta go confront Brock and say, ‘What would happen if you and I wrestled?’ So I knew the size difference, but what I had was experience and positioning. So I would just stay patient. And we had the match, it was really close. I never admitted to kicking his a** and all that. I scored a takedown on him, and that was the end of it. It was one takedown.”

The full episode airs tonight on WWE Network after Clash of Champions.