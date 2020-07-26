Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Giving Him a Promo On His First Day, Immediately Forgetting All Of It

Speaking on the Baschamania podcast, Kurt Angle recalled being given his first promo by Vince McMahon and how he immediately forgot the entire thing. Angle signed with WWE in 1998 and was immediately positioned for a push when he debuted the following year at WrestleMania. Angle recalled how he was trained to do in-ring stuff but hadn’t been given much to do with promos and was surprised when McMahon told him he was going to do a promo. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On not expecting to talk much when he first started: “I thought Vince (McMahon) would only use me as a wrestler and that I wouldn’t have to speak much. I thought I would probably have a manager.”

On being told he’d be doing a promo his first night: “But the first night on the air, he told me — actually it wasn’t on the air. He wanted me to do a preconditioned promo in Pittsburgh in my hometown right after I debuted, the night before in Detroit for Survivor Series. And he was telling me what to say, but he didn’t write it down so I didn’t read it from the script. He told me what to say and the whole time I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m not going to remember this.

“”And when he got done after five minutes, he said, ‘You have it?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry Vince, but I didn’t hear a word you said.’ And he said, ‘All right, I’m gonna tell you one more time, you better nail this.’ So he told me again and I got about 70% of it right but the promo worked really well. And that’s when Vince said, ‘Okay, I told this kid five minutes of stuff to say. He remembered 70% of it and he delivered it perfectly. Okay, we have ourselves a promo guy. We have ourselves more than just a talent that’s gonna wrestle in the ring. And from there, he never looked back.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Baschamania with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.