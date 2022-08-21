Kurt Angle Recalls WWE SmackDown Segment With Him and The Rock Drinking Curdled Milk

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared an interesting anecdote on Twitter today, recalling in-ring segment where he and The Rock drank cartons of milk on an August 2001 edition of WWE SmackDown. During the segment, Angle tosses The Rock a carton of milk, which they both drank to as a show of respect. However, the milk had been sitting in a hot room for days and became curdled. You can check out Angle’s story and a clip of the segment with Kurt Angle and The Rock below:

“True story!!!! After our match, I offered @therock a carton of milk as a friendly gesture but neither did The Rock nor I knew the milk was sitting in a hot room for days! It was sour as F#CK and the milk curdled into a cottage cheese texture. As you can see The Rock spit it out!”