Kurt Angle Recreates John Cena’s Debut With His Daughter
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared a cute and adorable video on his Instagram account today. He and his daughter Sophia recreated John Cena’s famous “Ruthless Aggression” debut on June 27, 2002. You can check out that clip below. Kurt Angle wrote the following in the caption:
First! let me explain about my kids, While other daughters want their daddys to play barbie dolls with them, mine asks to recreate their favorite daddy promo with me.
Second! My daughter has a mean slap. So you can see why this one is her favorite
Third! They have been waiting for this one for awhile, and of course I had to recreate the Ruthless Aggression Promo in daddy- Sophia style
Forth! My neighbors probably think we are crazy
John Cena recently returned on Raw earlier this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut.
