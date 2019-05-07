Kurt Angle Says His WrestleManie 35 Match Against Baron Corbin Wasn’t the Match He Hoped For, Doesn’t Plan to Wrestle Again

– WrestlingInc.com and Andy Malnoske recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for the WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Angle discussed his match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, which was a controversial choice among fans. Below are some highlights.

Kurt Angle on why WWE went with the Baron Corbin match at WrestleMania 35: “I don’t think it’s the match that I hoped for, I think it was the match that should have happened. Baron and I had been doing a program for a year now. I decided that I wanted to retire at WrestleMania, so I kind of put Vince McMahon in a position. What does he do? Does he go with Barcon Corbin—who I was supposed to go with—or do we change it up to John Cena, AJ Styles, or whoever else. It wasn’t really anyone’s fault, it was just the timing was Baron Corbin and it was the right decision.”

Kurt Angle on not planning to wrestle again: “I don’t plan on wrestling again. If something comes about, maybe my son, Jason Jordan, comes back and wants me to tag with him, maybe. But for the most part, I’m good. My body, I put it through hell the last twenty years. I know how I feel now and I know I want to have a quality of life after wrestling. Want to be able to play with my kids and hold them. I’m 50 years old, I’ve been wrestling amateur and pro for the last 45 years, so it’s time for me to step down.”