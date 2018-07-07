Kurt Angle Says He Doesn’t Regret Leaving WWE for TNA, Reveals Who He’d Like Kenny Omega to Face in WWE, and His Plans to Someday Write an Autobiography

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took part in another fan Q&A session on his official Facebook account. You can check out some highlights from the Kurt Angle Q&A below.

On who he’d want to see Kenny Omega face if he came to WWE: “Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. I’d love a shot at Kenny as well. I have a list of dream opponents that I would like to compete against. These three are in the list.”

Kurt Angle on not having regrets on leaving WWE to go to TNA: “I can’t. I had a great career in TNA, maybe better than my WWE career. I had a reduced schedule there. And I wrestled so many greats AJ, Joe, Sting, Roode…To name a few. My body couldn’t hold up to the rigorous schedule in WWE at the time. I always imagine the career I could have had if I stayed in WWE. It would have been incredible, but I couldn’t stay so I can’t keep asking myself ‘What if?'”

Angle on what tag team he’d like to face if he teamed up with Shawn Michaels: “Tag teams? Cesaro and Shaemus or The Usos. But the most cohesive tag team right now is…The Revival. They are amazing together as a unit. Great things coming from them.”

Angle on how young people should get an education first before they get into wrestling: “Education first! You’re still young after you graduate college. If you skip college and promise yourself you’ll go back and graduate later on in life, there’s a 99 percent chance you won’t. Get your degree. Then focus on wrestling.”

Angle on his plans to write an autobiography: “Yes. Someday. I have a documentary I’m making right now. I’m excited to show all of you my entire life story. Stay tuned.”