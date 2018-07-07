Quantcast

 

Kurt Angle Says He Doesn’t Regret Leaving WWE for TNA, Reveals Who He’d Like Kenny Omega to Face in WWE, and His Plans to Someday Write an Autobiography

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took part in another fan Q&A session on his official Facebook account. You can check out some highlights from the Kurt Angle Q&A below.

On who he’d want to see Kenny Omega face if he came to WWE: “Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. I’d love a shot at Kenny as well. I have a list of dream opponents that I would like to compete against. These three are in the list.”

Kurt Angle on not having regrets on leaving WWE to go to TNA: “I can’t. I had a great career in TNA, maybe better than my WWE career. I had a reduced schedule there. And I wrestled so many greats AJ, Joe, Sting, Roode…To name a few. My body couldn’t hold up to the rigorous schedule in WWE at the time. I always imagine the career I could have had if I stayed in WWE. It would have been incredible, but I couldn’t stay so I can’t keep asking myself ‘What if?'”

Angle on what tag team he’d like to face if he teamed up with Shawn Michaels: “Tag teams? Cesaro and Shaemus or The Usos. But the most cohesive tag team right now is…The Revival. They are amazing together as a unit. Great things coming from them.”

Angle on how young people should get an education first before they get into wrestling: “Education first! You’re still young after you graduate college. If you skip college and promise yourself you’ll go back and graduate later on in life, there’s a 99 percent chance you won’t. Get your degree. Then focus on wrestling.”

Angle on his plans to write an autobiography: “Yes. Someday. I have a documentary I’m making right now. I’m excited to show all of you my entire life story. Stay tuned.”

