Kurt Angle Releases New Sneakers To Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Olympic Win

Kurt Angle has announced he is teaming up with Garrixon to release a new signature sneaker to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his Olympic gold medal win. The shoe, called ‘The Angle’, also celebrates his pro wrestling career, as it’s inspired by the lines on his wrestling singlets. It features woven tongue tags to prove they were designed and approved by Angle, as well as his phrase “It’s real, it’s damn real.” It has a molded rubber heel and a Vibram Sphike sole with “U suck” written on it. It’s selling for $225 a pair and can be found here.

He wrote on Twitter: “I teamed up with @Garrixonstudo to make these incredible one of a kind sneakers that resemble my Olympic and Pro Wrestling careers…available for a limited time and only available in the US at the moment. Order your sneakers now. #itstrue #olympics #wwe”