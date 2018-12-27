Kurt Angle Remembers 2003 Royal Rumble Match Against Chris Benoit

– Kurt Angle posted to Instagram to reflect on his 2003 Royal Rumble match against Chris Benoit. Angle defended the WWE Championship against Benoit at the PPV in a match that received several accolades from the wrestling community, at least until Benoit became persona non grata.

You can see Angle’s post below, in which he recalls the match fondly and refers to it as “one of my best performances of my career” without mentioning Benoit by name: