Various News: Kurt Angle Remembers & Thanks Eddie Guerrero, WWE Looks at Shortest WrestleMania Matches, More on Steve Austin’s WrestleCon Appearance
March 16, 2018
– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram, remembering and thanking te late Eddie Guerrero…
– After his announced appearance on WrestleMania Sunday, April 8th in New Orleans at Wrestlecon sold out immediately, Steve Austin agreed to sign and take photos with additional fans on Saturday, April 7th. Tickets are on sale here.
– Here is the latest episode of WWE’s “List This!,” looking at the 5 shortest WrestleMania matches…