It was previously reported that Vince McMahon was directly involved in Drew McIntyre’s big win over Kurt Angle on Raw. Angle was to be a part of the Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series match, but according to Pwinsider.com (via Ringside News), but was replaced on last night’s WWE Raw by Finn Balor. The change was reportedly decided on when the call was made to put McIntyre over Angle.