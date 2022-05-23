Kurt Angle Reveals He Has An A&E Documentary Upcoming, Working On New Book

During the latest The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed he will receive his own A&E documentary and he also announced he is going to start working on his second book following his first book titled, “It’s True! It’s True!” which came out in 2001. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On when the documentary comes out: “I have a documentary coming out, it’s going to be on A&E on August 28. After that documentary, I’m going to start my book, my second one.”

On his first book: “The first book, I probably shouldn’t have done it at that particular point in time. The reason why I did it is that nobody else would. Stone Cold, The Undertaker, The Rock, nobody wanted to do a book back then, and Vince McMahon came to me and said ‘Hey, I know you just started in the business but you can write about your Olympic career.’ I was like ‘Shouldn’t I wait a few years and have my pro wrestling career laid out a little bit longer, a little bit longer career before I start a book?’ And he said ‘No, just talk about your Olympic career and what you’ve done up until now.’”