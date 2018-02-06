Kurt Angle Reveals Asuka’s WrestleMania Plans on Raw

Asuka won the first ever women’s Royal Rumble, and had the choice to challenge either Charlotte or Alexa Bliss for their title at WrestleMania. On last night’s WWE Raw, after announcing the women’s Elimination Chamber participants, Kurt Angle announced Nia Jax vs. Asuka for that same PPV, noting that if Jax won, that she would be added into the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. So while Asuka never made her choice, the company did last night.